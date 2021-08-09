Talos withdraws from group bidding on Petrobras' Albacora fields - Reuters

Aug. 09, 2021 7:22 PM ETTalos Energy Inc. (TALO), PBRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) has pulled out of a consortium with EIG Global Energy Partners and other investors that has submitted a binding offer to Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to purchase the Albacora and Albacora Leste oilfields in Brazil, Reuters reports.
  • The exact value of the bids is not known, but the report cites one source that says the consortium - which was not the only bidder - submitted an offer of ~$2B.
  • The two fields produce 77K boe/day and would represent Petrobras' biggest upstream divestment since 2017.
  • Talos, which reportedly withdrew in recent days, was slapped with a major setback last month when the Mexican government awarded a major offshore oil deposit it discovered to state-run Pemex.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.