Talos withdraws from group bidding on Petrobras' Albacora fields - Reuters
Aug. 09, 2021 7:22 PM ETTalos Energy Inc. (TALO), PBRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) has pulled out of a consortium with EIG Global Energy Partners and other investors that has submitted a binding offer to Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to purchase the Albacora and Albacora Leste oilfields in Brazil, Reuters reports.
- The exact value of the bids is not known, but the report cites one source that says the consortium - which was not the only bidder - submitted an offer of ~$2B.
- The two fields produce 77K boe/day and would represent Petrobras' biggest upstream divestment since 2017.
- Talos, which reportedly withdrew in recent days, was slapped with a major setback last month when the Mexican government awarded a major offshore oil deposit it discovered to state-run Pemex.