Workday gains on signing multi-year, strategic partnership with Google Cloud

Aug. 10, 2021

Abstract cloud computing technology concept
Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

  • Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) +2.05% premarket on signing a strategic partnership with Google Cloud to further their digital transformations.
  • This partnership will provide customers with greater choice to meet their specific business needs. Customers will be able to deploy Workday Financial Management, Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) and Workday Adaptive Planning all on Google Cloud's scalable and reliable infrastructure.
  • "The combination of Workday and Google Cloud provides customers with an exceptional public cloud experience where they can take advantage of leading innovation services from both companies, helping to drive greater value from their enterprise investments," said Chano Fernandez, co-CEO and co-founder at Workday. "Together, we're uniquely positioned to deliver industry-leading cloud capabilities so organizations can enhance workforce productivity and accelerate their digital transformations."
  • WDAY caught an upgrade from Barclays earlier this month.
