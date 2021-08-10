Equifax to buy Appriss Insights for $1.825 billion
Aug. 10, 2021
- Appriss Insights, a Clearlake Capital Group and Insight Partners portfolio company, provides data used in public and workplace safety, law enforcement, fraud detection and prevention, and healthcare credentialing.
- The acquisition will expand Equifax's (NYSE:EFX) relationships with employers, background screeners, and state and federal government agencies.
- Also, Appriss Insights' AI-driven solutions complement Equifax verification products by providing real-time notifications, context-sensitive risk assessments, and actionable insights.
- Equifax will receive a tax benefit with a net present value at the time of purchase of ~$360 million in conjunction with the acquisition.
- Appriss Insights is expected to generate ~$150 million of revenue in 2021, up 30% Y/Y, and the transaction is expected to be strongly accretive to Equifax's Adjusted EPS in 2022.
- Appriss Insights will continue to be led by Brian Matthews and will be based in Louisville, Kentucky.
- Appriss Health and Appriss Retail will remain part of Appriss Inc. and are not a part of this transaction.
- The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory review and is expected to close in 2H21.
