Delta 9 Cannabis receives Health Canada approval for perimeter expansion and vault area
Aug. 10, 2021 Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (DLTNF)
- Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCQX:DLTNF) announces that it has received approval from Health Canada for two expansion approvals for its Winnipeg based cultivation, processing, and distribution facilities.
- The Expansion Approval allows for; (i) an expansion of the Company’s licensed perimeter at its Winnipeg based facilities, expanding the area currently under license from approx. 80,000 square feet to approx. 95,000 square feet, and (ii) the licensing of a new 7,500 square foot purpose-built storage and distribution area.
- The expanded licensed perimeter will allow the Company to improve control systems, improve the operational flow of its operations, and to better plan for future expansions of its licensed cannabis operations areas.