Canadian Pacific formalizes offer for Kansas City Southern at $300 per share
Aug. 10, 2021 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)
- Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) formally submits its new proposal to acquire Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in a deal that values the company at $31B.
- The proposed transaction for KSU at $300 per share has the unanimous support of the Canadian Pacific board.
- "CP has always believed that CN's deal was not executable and an attempt to dismantle the unique, pro-competitive deal that CP and KCS had agreed upon. We remain confident that the Surface Transportation Board will ultimately reject CN's proposal to use a voting trust and prove that the proposed CN merger is not a viable transaction."
- Shares of Kansas City Southern are up 4.31% premarket to $281.00, while Canadian Pacific is off 1.75% and Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) is up 1.41%.
- The consensus view is that the STB will reject the KSU-CNI deal.