IMV stock jumps 21% on promising maveropepimut-S data in ovarian cancer
Aug. 10, 2021 7:38 AM ETIMV Inc. (IMV)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) soars 21.4% premarket after announcing final topline results of the DeCidE1 Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating maveropepimut-S (MVP-S) in subjects with advanced recurrent ovarian cancer.
- Treatment was well-tolerated with an overall survival rate of 44.9% at 23.8 months of follow up and a median overall survival of 19.9 months.
- Secondary endpoints included an extensive analysis of collected biological samples.
- “The translational analyses provide strong evidence that maveropepimut-S successfully elicits the generation of tumor antigen-specific T cells. Importantly, these analyses affirm the molecular and cellular mechanism of MVP-S based therapy," commented Dr Jeremy Graff, Chief Scientific Officer.
- These data will also inform the discussion and design of a Phase 2 clinical study to be submitted to the FDA.