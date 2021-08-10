Volta Charging, to merge with Tortoise Acquisition, and Place Exchange ink strategic partnership

Aug. 10, 2021 7:37 AM ETVolta Inc. (VLTA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Industry leader in commerce-centric EV charging networks, Volta Industries which has entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Tortoise Acquisition (NYSE:SNPR), announced a partnership with Place Exchange, a leading supply-side platform for programmatic digital out of home media.
  • On the transaction closure, the combined entity will be named Volta and trade on NYSE under the symbol, "VLTA".
  • "The enhanced programmatic capabilities derived from our partnership with Place Exchange provides our media partners more options to easily integrate our dynamic high-impact inventory into their plans," Volta Charging executive states.
  • Through the partnership, options will be expanded for media buyers seeking to purchase Volta Charging's premium placed-based inventory from any of the leading demand-side platforms integrated with Place Exchange.
