TransAlta Renewables reports Q2 results
Aug. 10, 2021 TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TRSWF)
- TransAlta Renewables (OTCPK:TRSWF): Q2 GAAP EPS of C$0.09.
- Revenue of C$92M (-10.7% Y/Y)
- Press Release
The Company is revising its previously-issued guidance for the 2021 fiscal year. Comparable EBITDA for 2021 is now estimated to be between C$470 and C$500 million.
For 2021, AFFO and CAFD are now also revised to be between C$310 million and C$340 million, and between C$260 and C$290 million, respectively, due to the lower comparable EBITDA and the acceleration of the acquisition of a spare turbine for the South Hedland facility.