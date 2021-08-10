Kaleido Biosciences and COPD Foundation ink strategic collaboration to study KB109
Aug. 10, 2021 Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)
- Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) announces a strategic collaboration with the COPD Foundation to study KB109 in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
- The collaboration will partner Kaleido with the COPD Foundation’s leading experts to support joint clinical development starting with a Phase 2a trial of KB109 in COPD.
- The company said that it expects to initiate the Phase 2a trial early in 2022.
- COPD is the most prevalent chronic respiratory illness, impacting over 250M people worldwide, and has limited safe and effective treatment options for the control and prevention of acute exacerbations.
- Shares up more than 2% premarket.