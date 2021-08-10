The RealReal is still a buy at Needham despite earnings miss
Aug. 10, 2021
- Needham defends The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) with shares spinning lower after Q2 earnings missed the consensus expectations of analysts.
- Analyst Anna Andreeva says that in stark contrast to other e-commerce names seeing volatility with the reopening, REAL's July AOV was at record highs, and the company is successfully pulling back on buyer incentives. She also thinks the longer term health of the business is improving with the e-commerce retailer now targeting at least 30% GMV growth for the foreseeable future starting in 2022.
- "We think investors were disappointed by the lack of 3Q21 GMV guide—albeit REAL is providing more data points about the business now given their monthly sales disclosure," she writes.
- Needham keeps a Buy rating on The RealReal (REAL) and price target of $35. Shares of REAL are down 6.04% premarket to $15.20.
- During the earnings call, REAL execs discussed the long-term goal of "continuing to drive top line growth and driving to profitability." Read the full earnings call transcript.