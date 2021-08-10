Kornit Digital buys all associated assets of Somerville, Massachusetts-based Voxel8

  • Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) acquires Voxel8, expanding additive manufacturing technology portfolio for next-gen. sustainable on-demand textile production.
  • “Voxel8’s innovative technologies and talent will help us accelerate the execution of our 4.0 strategy to digitize sustainable, on-demand textile production,” said Ronen Samuel, Kornit Digital CEO.
  • The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The advanced 3D technology will enable deployment high-value decorative and functional applications for global brands.
  • "By integrating Voxel8’s technology into Kornit’s product roadmap, we will be able to transform numerous market segments and verticals, accelerating our collective visions and technology advancements..”
