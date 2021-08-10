Sinovac COVID vaccine demonstrates strong immune response with booster shot
- A third dose of Sinovac Biotech's (NASDAQ:SVA) CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine significantly increased neutralizing antibody levels in adults and the elderly.
- The results are based on two studies the company conducted.
- One of the studies found that longer intervals between the second and third shots lead to higher antibody levels.
- No vaccine-related serious adverse events were reported in either study.
- The two studies were published as a preprint in medRxiv and have yet to be peer reviewed. They are available here and here.
- A study released in July found that antibodies created by CoronaVac fade after six months.