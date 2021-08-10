Katapult Holdings reports Q2 results
Aug. 10, 2021 8:11 AM ETKatapult Holdings, Inc. (KPLT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor30 Comments
- Katapult Holdings (NASDAQ:KPLT): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.17.
- Revenue of $77.47M (+27.6% Y/Y)
- Shares -31.4% PM.
- Press Release
- Management comment: Given the current macro trends and uncertainty to accurately predict our consumer’s buying behaviors for the remainder of the year, we believe it is best to remove explicit guidance for the remainder of 2021. While the short-term outlook may not be 100% clear, we do continue to believe in our mission, our core business fundamentals, and are extremely pleased with the progress of our strategic investments that will drive long term growth. We expect to have more insight into these new and evolving patterns by our third quarter earnings call.