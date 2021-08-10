Arcturus shares surge over 30% on cash runway update, Q2 results

A financial chart with coins, glasses and pen
Mario13/E+ via Getty Images

  • Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) shares rise more than 30% premarket after realizing a $30M payment from Vinbiocare, and projecting that its cash balance will be sufficient to support operations for more than two years.
  • Subsequent to the end of the second-quarter, the company received the remaining $30M of its upfront payment from Vinbiocare.
  • The company’s cash balance totaled $433.6M as of June 30, 2021, compared to a cash balance of $462.9M at December 31, 2020.
  • Arcturus highlighted that its COVID-19 mRNA vaccine candidate ARCT-154 to begin staged Phase 3 study in Vietnam, with potential for EUA in December.
  • The company also said that ARCT-021 has been selected for inclusion in a multinational Phase 3 vaccine trial against COVID-19.
  • Second-quarter revenue fell 13% YOY to $2M, missing analysts' average estimate by $0.55M.
  • Arcturus reported a net loss of ~$54.6M, or ($2.07)/share, in the quarter, compared with a net loss of $10.3M, or ($0.55)/share in the same period last year.
  • Previously (Aug. 9): Arcturus Therapeutics EPS beats by $0.16, misses on revenue.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.