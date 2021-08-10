Arcturus shares surge over 30% on cash runway update, Q2 results
Aug. 10, 2021 8:12 AM ETArcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT)By: SA News Team6 Comments
- Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) shares rise more than 30% premarket after realizing a $30M payment from Vinbiocare, and projecting that its cash balance will be sufficient to support operations for more than two years.
- Subsequent to the end of the second-quarter, the company received the remaining $30M of its upfront payment from Vinbiocare.
- The company’s cash balance totaled $433.6M as of June 30, 2021, compared to a cash balance of $462.9M at December 31, 2020.
- Arcturus highlighted that its COVID-19 mRNA vaccine candidate ARCT-154 to begin staged Phase 3 study in Vietnam, with potential for EUA in December.
- The company also said that ARCT-021 has been selected for inclusion in a multinational Phase 3 vaccine trial against COVID-19.
- Second-quarter revenue fell 13% YOY to $2M, missing analysts' average estimate by $0.55M.
- Arcturus reported a net loss of ~$54.6M, or ($2.07)/share, in the quarter, compared with a net loss of $10.3M, or ($0.55)/share in the same period last year.
- Previously (Aug. 9): Arcturus Therapeutics EPS beats by $0.16, misses on revenue.