Turning Point Brands expands equity stake in Canada-based ReCreation Marketing
Aug. 10, 2021 8:14 AM ETTurning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) increased its equity stake in Canadian distribution company, ReCreation Marketing to 65% from 50%.
- Transaction was closed on July 30.
- ReCreation Marketing is a specialty marketing and distribution firm focused on building brands in the Canadian smoking accessories, vaping and alternative products categories.
- Over the next 90 days, ReCreation will transition its company name to Turning Point Brands Canada.
- "Our partners at ReCreation Marketing are significantly expanding the distribution of our brands while also gaining market share in Canada, most notably capitalizing on Zig-Zag’s strong market position in the country," CEO Larry Wexler commented.