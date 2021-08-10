Turning Point Brands expands equity stake in Canada-based ReCreation Marketing

Aug. 10, 2021
  • Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) increased its equity stake in Canadian distribution company, ReCreation Marketing to 65% from 50%.
  • Transaction was closed on July 30.
  • ReCreation Marketing is a specialty marketing and distribution firm focused on building brands in the Canadian smoking accessories, vaping and alternative products categories.
  • Over the next 90 days, ReCreation will transition its company name to Turning Point Brands Canada.
  • "Our partners at ReCreation Marketing are significantly expanding the distribution of our brands while also gaining market share in Canada, most notably capitalizing on Zig-Zag’s strong market position in the country," CEO Larry Wexler commented.
