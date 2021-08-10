White Horse Financial upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan as NII seen rising

  • White JPMorgan analyst Melissa Wiedel upgrades White Horse Financial (NASDAQ:WHF) to Neutral from Underweight as she sees elevated originations and repayment activity pushing portfolio leverage to the high end of management's range, resulting in higher net investment income and full dividend coverage.
  • Wiedel expects the net investment income to benefit from increased fee income and a larger earning asset base.
  • As for Q2, core NII per share of $0.34 fell short of the $0.37 consensus on lower fee and OID accretion, the analyst said. Management expects fee income to pick up in H2 on expected elevated repayments.
  • Wiedel's Neutral rating agrees with the Quant rating and contrasts with the average Wall Street rating of Bullish.
  • See WHF's total return (+73%) over the past year outperforming MRCC (+67%) and BKCC (+65%) in chart below.
