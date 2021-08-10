Pacira BioSciences nabs prelim July net product sales of $42.1M
Aug. 10, 2021 8:43 AM ETPacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) reported July prelim net product sales of EXPAREL (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) and iovera of $40.M and $1M, respectively.
- EXPAREL average daily sales for July 2021 stood at 117% of July 2020.
- "The continued growth of EXPAREL reflects its accelerating deployment as the opioid-free local analgesic of choice given its enduring efficacy, excellent safety profile and proven ability to reliably facilitate surgical migration to outpatient sites of care," chairman & CEO Dave Stack commented.
- Post record Q2 revenue, EXPAREL demand remains strong and is on track to achieve the company's five-year goals of top line growth in at least the high teens and operating margins that exceed 50%.