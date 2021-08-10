Dine Brands shoots higher after Deutsche Bank points to deep value

Aug. 10, 2021 8:47 AM ETDine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Restaurant Chains Applebee"s And IHOP To Close Over 100 Stores
Scott Olson/Getty Images News

  • Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) gains in early trading after Deutsche Bank upgrades the restaurant stock to a Buy rating from Hold on a pure valuation call.
  • Analyst Brian Mullan: "Along with a broader pullback in Casual Dining shares, we note that DIN is down ~27% from its high achieved three months ago, while the business recovery is largely intact. As a result of said pullback, we believe the Risk Reward has become more attractive, and we believe sustainable downside to be relatively limited from current levels."
  • DIN has the third highest Seeking Alpha Value Grade in the restaurant sector.
  • Shares of Dine Brands (DIN) are up 1.38% premarket to $74.90.
  • Deutsche Bank's upgrade of DIN is a bit of a contrarian call with investors bidding up eat-at-home stocks like Weber and Blue Apron lately.
