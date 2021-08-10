Abri SPAC I prices $50M initial offering on Nasdaq
Aug. 10, 2021 8:49 AM ETASPABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Abri SPAC I (ASPA) prices initial public offering of 5M units at a price of $10.00 per unit, gross proceeds $50M.
- Underwriters' 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.
- The units will be listed on Nasdaq and trade under the ticker symbol “ASPAU” beginning on August 10, 2021.
- The shares of common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols “ASPA” and “ASPAW,” respectively.
- Offering is expected to close on August 12, 2021.