Abri SPAC I prices $50M initial offering on Nasdaq

Aug. 10, 2021 8:49 AM ETASPABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Abri SPAC I (ASPA) prices initial public offering of 5M units at a price of $10.00 per unit, gross proceeds $50M.
  • Underwriters' 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.
  • The units will be listed on Nasdaq and trade under the ticker symbol “ASPAU” beginning on August 10, 2021.
  • The shares of common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols “ASPA” and “ASPAW,” respectively.
  • Offering is expected to close on August 12, 2021.
