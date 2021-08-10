CEO proposes China Zenix Auto International to go private
- China Zenix Auto International (OTCPK:ZXAIY) has received a non-binding preliminary proposal from the CEO to take the company private.
- Chairman and CEO Jianhui Lai and Newrace Limited, a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and wholly owned by Chairman Lai has proposed to acquire all the outstanding shares of China Zenix Auto at a purchase price of $0.90 per ADS in cash.
- The purchase price represents a premium of around 309% over the ADS last traded price of $0.22 per ADS.
- The news sent the stock up 173% in pre-market trading to $0.38.
- The purchasers currently beneficially own in the aggregate ~69.5% of the issued and outstanding shares. They intend to finance this transaction through a combination of debt, rollover equity and cash.
- If the transaction goes through, the company will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Newrace.
