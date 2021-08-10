Scotts Miracle-Gro forms new cannabis investing unit

  • As part of a new strategy to invest in the cannabis industry, Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) says it is creating a new subsidiary to make minority investments in areas of the cannabis industry not currently pursued by its Hawthorne Gardening unit.
  • The new Hawthorne Collective unit will provide a $150M convertible loan to Canadian cannabis investment and acquisition firm RIV Capital to invest in the industry.
  • Scotts says the six-year convertible note accrues interest at 2.03%/year for the first two years and includes additional follow-on investment rights; upon conversion, Scotts would own ~42% of RIV Capital.
  • "The addition of The Hawthorne Collective into our portfolio allows us to explore and pursue new opportunities in an industry that is poised for significant growth in the years ahead," the company says.
  • Last week, Scotts shares plunged to their lowest since November after warning inflation would cause "significant margin decline."
