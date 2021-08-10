Paymentus to buy Payveris for about $152 million

  • Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) inks an agreement to acquire Payveris to expedite its initiatives to serve financial institutions and grow the reach of Paymentus' proprietary Instant Payment Network.
  • The purchase price is ~$152.2 million (~56% in cash and 44% in stock).
  • Payveris is a provider of cloud-based software that enables over 265 banks and credit unions to modernize and simplify bill pay, person-to-person and account-to-account money movement, and fraud prevention through a unified platform.
  • The purchase expands Paymentus' Instant Payment Network® to banks and credit unions.
  • Paymentus will also offer Payveris clients who service loans its omni-channel bill presentment and payment platform to modernize their loan payment operations.
  • The transaction has been approved by the Boards of Directors of Payveris and Paymentus, and is expected to close in Q3'21, subject to customary closing conditions.
