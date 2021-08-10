Jim Cramer comments propel Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Stars Of "Mad Money" Ring NASDAQ Stock Market Opening Bell
Scott Gries/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) appears to extend gains for the fourth consecutive day thanks to favorable views made by TV personality Jim Cramer on CNBC’s “Mad Money” on August 05.
  • Responding to a question on the company’s COVID-19 therapy, Jim Cramer called Oramed (ORMP) “a good company,” and recommended the stock.
  • “Because of some of the things I’m doing with the American Migraine Foundation and some other things, that’s a good company, and I really like what they’re up to and I think you should go for it,” Cramer remarked in the “lightning round” segment of the program.
  • In two of the past three days, Oramed (ORMP) has made double-digit gains in percentage terms, and in the year so far, the stock has more than quadrupled in value, as shown in the graph. Oramed (ORMP) has added another ~15.0% in the pre-market today.
  • In July, the company announced that its majority-owned company Oravax Medical would start clinical trials for the oral COVID-19 vaccine candidate, first in Israel and then in additional sites in other countries.
