Dow Jones, Nasdaq, S&P 500 drift with an upward bias with eyes on inflation
Aug. 10, 2021
- The summer trading action continues, with the stock market little changed. Investors may be exercising caution ahead of tomorrow's retail inflation data.
- Indications of persistant inflation would be a further push for the Fed to get the ball rolling on tapering asset purchases.
- "As we look out over the remainder of the year, our favorable view on the equity market remains intact," Guggenheim's Michael Schwager writes. "While second half gains are unlikely to be as robust as what we saw during the first six months of the year, we feel the supportive macro environment should continue to provide a sturdy backbone for additional upside."
- "As we enter the seasonal difficult period for the markets, a near-term period of consolidation cannot be ruled out," Schwager says. "If a pullback were to occur in the months ahead, we would view it as a healthy correction and not the start of a broader move lower. Hence, periods of weakness would be viewed as buying opportunities."
- The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) +0.2% is performing a little better than the Dow (DJI), flat, and the S&P (SP500) +0.1%.
- The S&P has gone 191 days without a 5% correction.
- Sector leadership is mixed for the S&P among cyclicals, growth and defensives. Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) is at the top, rebounding as crude regains some of yesterday's losses.
- The 10-year Treasury yield is up 1 basis point to 1.33%. Another up day would make it five in a row, the longest rising streak since late January and early February.
- Vaccine news is still in focus with the spread of the Delta variant. The CDC will discuss booster shots this Friday.
- And climate change is also getting attention. The U.N.'s code red warning could help green stocks break out of their malaise.
