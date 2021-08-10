Protagonist Therapeutics resolves contract dispute with Zealand Pharma
- Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) has resolved its collaboration agreement dispute with Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ:ZEAL) by reducing future development and sales milestone payments and royalties related to rusfertide.
- Under the terms of an agreement, future development and sales milestone payments and royalties for rusfertide have been reduced by 50%.
- Milestones and royalty payments will be due for sales and milestones achieved by either Protagonist or any future rusfertide licensee or partner.
- Protagonist will also make a $1.5M payment to Zealand in August 2022.