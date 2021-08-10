Protagonist Therapeutics resolves contract dispute with Zealand Pharma

Diagrams projecting from tablet
goir/iStock via Getty Images

  • Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) has resolved its collaboration agreement dispute with Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ:ZEAL) by reducing future development and sales milestone payments and royalties related to rusfertide.
  • Under the terms of an agreement, future development and sales milestone payments and royalties for rusfertide have been reduced by 50%.
  • Milestones and royalty payments will be due for sales and milestones achieved by either Protagonist or any future rusfertide licensee or partner.
  • Protagonist will also make a $1.5M payment to Zealand in August 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.