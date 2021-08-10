Lithia & Driveway expands in Texas, exceeds mid-year projections
- American automotive retailer Lithia & Driveway (NYSE:LAD) reports that it processed 800 transactions in July, a 45% M/M increase from June and above mid-year projections.
- Partnering with former NY Giants star Jessie Armsted, Lithia & Driveway further expands in Texas with the acquisitions of Grapevine Honda in the Dallas/Fort Worth markets and the Kia location in Frisco, bringing the company's total stores in Texas to 32.
- Lithia & Driveway plans to achieve $50B in revenue and $50 in EPS by 2025. The retailer has achieved 41% of its network expansion portion of the plan after acquiring and opening $4.8B in total annualized revenue in 2021.
- Lithia & Driveway is expected to reach revenue $21.9B and EPS of $33.45 this year, after beating Q2 2021 expectations.