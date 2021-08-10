Skillful Craftsman partners with major staffing platform in Jiangsu
Aug. 10, 2021 9:30 AM ETEDTKBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (EDTK) announces a strategic partnership with Wuxi Talent Home Information Technology, one of the largest flexible staffing platforms in Jiangsu Province.
- The partnership will combine Skillful Craftsman’s expertise in vocational education with WTH’s leadership in the regional flexible staffing market to better serve talents and employers.
- The company will also help WTH expand its business scale by increasing customer channels and, as the consideration, WTH agrees to share corresponding revenue.
- Mr. Xiaofeng Gao, Chairman and CEO commented, “The cooperation with the WTH is an important step for our strategic development. We can effectively increase our user stickiness and boost revenue by providing vocational skills training closer to the actual needs of employers and applying the embedded cooperation of Internet platform technology and flexible staffing platform. The experience drawn from this cooperation will also help both us and the WTH replicate this model and expand to other regions to lay a more solid foundation for further business development.”