Why Walmart stock could pop after earnings
Aug. 10, 2021 10:06 AM ET Walmart Inc. (WMT) By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Bank of America posts a very positive report on Walmart (WMT +1.1%) ahead of the retail giant's earnings report next week.
- The firm sees strong catalysts for Walmart that could help cut into the share price lead built up this year by Target.
- Analyst Robert Ohmes and team expect a strong Q2 report from WMT and potential FQ3 upside on back to school/general merchandise strength. In addition, continued grocery market share regains and online sales growth that may outpace Amazon are highlighted. WMT is also seen as becoming more attractive with investors on rising visibility into alternative profit streams.
- BofA keeps a Buy rating on Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and assigns a price objective of $185.
