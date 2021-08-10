Harmony Biosciences rises on earnings beat and $330M financing from Blackstone
Aug. 10, 2021 10:19 AM ETHarmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (HRMY)BXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Harmony Biosciences (HRMY +15.1%) has added more than a tenth in value in morning hours after the company managed to exceed the analyst expectations with its Q2 2021 results.
- The company recorded profits for the second consecutive quarter as net revenue surged ~94.2% YoY to $73.8M outpacing the ~56.0% YoY increase in operating expenses that reached $37.8M.
- GAAP net income stood at $14.1M compared to $10.5M of net loss in the previous year and nearly double the $7.4M net income recorded in the first quarter of 2021.
- Meanwhile, the cash and equivalents dropped to $159.7M from $228.6M in 2020 year-end. Addressing the liquidity concerns, Harmony (NASDAQ:HRMY) announced that Blackstone (BX +0.6%) agreed to provide the company with up to $330M of financing and capital.
- The funding included $300M in debt and $30M of investment in Harmony (HRMY) common stock. Substantially all of the initial $200M in funds was spent on debt repayment, the company said.
- “This financing provides us with further flexibility to grow our business by providing us with access to capital to expand our portfolio of assets in rare, neurological diseases while also reducing our annual interest expense," remarked Harmony (HRMY) CEO John C. Jacobs.