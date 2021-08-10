Vishay Precision jumps after Q2 was backed by strong demand trends

Aug. 10, 2021 10:27 AM ETVPGBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Vishay Precision (VPG +8.2%) reports Q2 revenues of $75.3M, increased 27.4% from a year ago.
  • Segment-wise revenue: Foil Technology Products $33.3M; Force Sensors $17.2M; Weighing and Control Systems $24.8M.
  • Gross profit margin was 39.6% vs. 39.1% reported a year ago.
  • Adjusted gross profit margin 42.3% vs. 40.1% last year.
  • Operating margin was 6.5% vs. 6.7%.
  • Adjusted operating margin 12.2%, as compared to 8.4% reported a year ago.
  • GAAP EPS of $0.29 misses by $0.06; and non-GAAP EPS of $0.49, beats by $0.14.
  • Company acquired Diversified Technical Systems for $47M.
  • Ziv Shoshani, CEO commented, "Second fiscal-quarter sales of $75.3 million marked another solid quarter for VPG. Demand trends across our business were strong, as orders grew 23.3% sequentially to $105.4 million, which includes $7.1 million of backlog of Diversified Technical Systems, Inc. ("DTS"), which we added to the VPG platform on June 1, 2021. This resulted in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.40, which underscores our optimism for the second half of the year."
  • Q3 Outlook: Revenues expected to grow sequentially in the range of $81M-87M (vs. consensus of $74.85M)
  • A look at stock performance against peers over the last six months.

