  • 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) shares are surging over 31% following second-quarter earnings yesterday that topped analyst estimates one year after the pandemic-stricken company restructured to focus on the healthcare and industrial markets.
  • The company reported $162.6 million in revenue for the quarter, up 45% compared to the same period last year, driven by strength in the industrial and healthcare businesses. Industrial sales increased 8% year-over-year and healthcare popped 69% to $82.8 million.
  • 3D Systems leaned into healthcare during the pandemic as industrials hit turbulence. The second-quarter strength was attributed to double-digit growth in medical applications and strong demand for dental materials.
  • The company forecast full-year adjusted gross profit margin to be between 40% and 44%. The 3D printer reported gross margin of 44.8% in 2019 and 42.6% last year.
  • Peer stocks on the move include Stratasys (SSYS +9.9%), voxeljet (VJET +3.0%), ExOne (XONE +5.0%) and Desktop Metal (DM +1.8%).
