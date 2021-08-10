Fluent's traffic quality initiative boosts Q2 to beat estimates
- "With our founding team now fully positioned on the front lines of our business, we accelerated our Traffic Quality Initiative during the quarter. We found opportunities to more rapidly test media expansion strategies, which generated revenue beyond prior expectations, while knowingly foregoing some margin in the near term. Looking to 2H21, we are focused both on further expanding traffic volumes and enhancing profitability," Fluent's (FLNT +2.8%) interim CEO Don Patrick commented.
- Q2 net loss stood at $5.18M or $0.06/share compared to net income of 452K in year ago quarter.
- Media margin stood at $20.1M, down 19% Y/Y and representing 27.4% of revenue.
- Adj. EBITDA stood at $1.85M representing 2.5% of revenue compared to $9.4M in year ago quarter.
- As of June 30, 2021, cash and equivalents stood at $25.1M compared to $21.0M as of Dec.31, 2020.
- Outlook: The company expects revenue growth in Q3 and Q4, with media optimizations yielding margin improvement vis-à-vis Q2; Monetization, as measured by media margin per registration, which was up two-fold in 2020 (Q4 vs. Q1), remains robust in 2021 to date, and is anticipated to continue at these levels.
