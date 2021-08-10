Casper Sleep stock plunges, doesn't expect profitability until 2022
Aug. 10, 2021 10:34 AM ETCasper Sleep Inc. (CSPR)By: SA News Team7 Comments
- Casper Sleep (CSPR -14.3%) shares plummeted today after the company posted EPS of -$0.81, misses by $0.45, and revenue was roughly in line with projections.
- “We are pleased with our significant top-line growth, compared to both 2020 and 2019," said CEO Phillip Krim. "Casper delivered all-time record quarterly revenue, reflecting continued demand."
- The company's margins were impacted by raw material, freight, and labor inflation and constraints across Casper's supply chain. Casper Sleep plans to diversify and expand its supplier base and implement price increases.
- The company expects an adjusted EBITDA loss in Q3 2021 of -$12.5M to -$9.5M, an even greater loss than Q2 2021's mark of -$6.7M and kept annual revenue projections the same.
- Casper Sleep previously expected to have an adjusted EBITDA profit in the back-half of 2021, but now does not see profitability until 2022.
- Read about other stocks that have undergone price swings today here.