Katapult shares plunge after Q2 loss
Aug. 10, 2021 10:35 AM ETKatapult Holdings, Inc. (KPLT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor48 Comments
- Katapult Holdings (KPLT -49.1%) has plunged after reporting a Q221 net loss of $8.1M, compared with a net income of $5.1M recorded in Q220.
- Q2 GAAP EPS was -$0.17, while adjusted net income dropped 70.4% Y/Y to $1.5M.
- Adjusted EBITDA fell 64.8% Y/Y to $3.9M, which the company largely attributed to increased investment in growth initiatives, more normalized seasonal lease payment performance, new hire costs and incremental public company costs.
- Q2 total revenue stood at $77.5M (+27.6% Y/Y), while YTD revenue reached $158.1M (+52.6% Y/Y).
- The e-commerce-focused financial technology company onboarded 31 new retailers during the quarter.
- Management comment: "Given the current macro trends and uncertainty to accurately predict our consumer’s buying behaviors for the remainder of the year, we believe it is best to remove explicit guidance for the remainder of 2021. While the short-term outlook may not be 100% clear, we do continue to believe in our mission, our core business fundamentals, and are extremely pleased with the progress of our strategic investments that will drive long term growth. We expect to have more insight into these new and evolving patterns by our third quarter earnings call."