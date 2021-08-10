Oravax Medical is preparing to commence clinical trials for oral COVID-19 vaccine

Small pill bottle / vial (phial) with a label that reads "Covid - 19 Corona virus pills for oral use isolated on white background Medicine for prevention, immunization & treatment to virus
ACELYA AKSUNKUR/iStock via Getty Images

  • MyMD Pharmaceuticals (MYMD +12.7%) company Oravax Medical is preparing to commence clinical trials for its oral COVID-19 vaccine.
  • Oravax is partially owned with MyMD's majority partner Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP -6.7%).
  • Oravax’s COVID-19 vaccine is being developed for use both as a standalone vaccine and as a booster for people who have been previously vaccinated for COVID-19.
  • The oral delivery of the vaccine could allow for widescale inoculation and easier distribution than injection, the company said.
  • MyMD recently announced that a human cell research study of its lead clinical compound MYMD-1 found the drug to be effective in suppressing the cytokine storm, a major cause of severity and death in COVID-19 patients.
  • A Phase 2 trial of MYMD-1 as a therapy for COVID-19-associated depression and cytokine elevation is expected to begin by the fourth quarter of 2021 with initial trial data expected in the first quarter of 2022.
