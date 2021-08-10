Centerra Gold takes $926M Q2 charge on Kumtor mine seizure
Aug. 10, 2021 10:38 AM ETCenterra Gold Inc. (CGAU)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Centerra Gold (CGAU -2.9%) dips in early trading after reporting an $851M loss in Q2 due to the Kyrgyz Republic's seizure of the company's Kumtor mine during the quarter, compared with an $80.7M profit, or $0.27/share, in the year-ago quarter.
- The miner said it recorded a $926.4M loss, or $2.87/share, on the Kumtor operations' change of control.
- Q2 gold production sank 68% Y/Y to 69,854 oz., with revenues chopped in half to $202M.
- As a result of the seizure, Centerra cut its FY 2021 gold production guidance to 270K-310K oz. from its previous outlook of 740K-820K oz., with all-in sustaining cost on a by-product basis of $750-$800/oz.
- Also, Centerra said it does not expect an impact on 2021 production or cost guidance for the Mount Milligan mine from the fires in British Columbia, and is on track to achieve full-year production and cost guidance at Mount Milligan and the Oksut mine in Turkey, with revised consolidated free cash flow guidance of $125M-$175M.
