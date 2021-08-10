Astra Space gains after landing new contract from the Space Force
Aug. 10, 2021 10:39 AM ETAstra Space, Inc. (ASTR)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor25 Comments
- Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) rallies after announcing it landed a contract from the U.S. Space Force for the Orbital Services Program-4 Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity for the Rocket Systems Launch Program.
- The company says OSP-4 allows for the rapid acquisition of launch services to meet mission requirements for payloads greater than 400 pounds. The service aims to enable launch to any orbit within 112 months to 24 months from task order award. "This new contract simplifies the process to make responsive launch a critical and credible capability for our nation," says Astra Chief Business Officer Martin Attiq.
- The Space Force expects to procure from Astra Space (ASTR) and the other providers under this contract approximately 20 missions in total over a nine-year ordering period.
- ASTR is on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week with options trading at a high level.