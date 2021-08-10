Model N higher on FQ3 earnings beat, forecasts FQ4 and FY2021 above consensus
Aug. 10, 2021 10:40 AM ETModel N, Inc. (MODN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Model N (MODN +12.1%) reports revenue growth of 24% in FQ3, led by 26% rise in subscription revenue.
- Gross margin rate slipped 400 bps Y/Y to 60%.
- Adjusted EBITDA saw 16% growth in the quarter to $7.4M.
- “Our results for the third quarter outperformed across the board, with total revenue, subscription revenue, professional services revenue, and adjusted EBITDA all exceeding expectations. These results clearly demonstrate the success of our strategic focus on the Life Sciences and High Tech verticals and our customers’ need for our mission-critical products. The strategic decisions that we have made over the last three years resulted in achieving the milestone of surpassing $50 million in quarterly total revenue,” said Jason Blessing, president and chief executive officer of Model N. “Our focus on our go-to-market programs and customer success, including SaaS transitions, new logos, and professional services, all meaningfully contributed to our third quarter financial results. As a result of our solid execution, we are raising our full year outlook on both the top and bottom line.”
- Q4 outlook: Total revenues: $50.5M-$51.5M vs. consensus of $49.8M; Subscription revenues: $37M-$37.5M; Non-GAAP income from operations: $4.8M-$5.3M; Adjusted EPS: $0.09-$0.11 vs. consensus of $0.02; Adjusted EBITDA: $5M-$5.5M.
- FY2021 outlook: Total revenues: $192.5M-$193M vs. consensus of $190.8M; Subscription revenues: $141.3M-$141.8M; Non-GAAP income from operations: $22.3M-$22.8M; Adjusted EPS: $0.45-$0.47 vs. consensus of $0.23; Adjusted EBITDA: $23.1M-$23.6M.
- Previously: Model N EPS beats by $0.09, beats on revenue (Aug. 9)