FS KKR Capital stock rises 5% after dividend boost, strong Q2 earnings
Aug. 10, 2021 10:40 AM ETFS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor5 Comments
- FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) stock climbs 5.3% after the business development company increased its quarterly dividend as Q2 net investment income exceeded the consensus estimate.
- The company completed its merger with FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the quarter; combined, the companies originated $2.3B in new portfolio company investments, with total net purchases of $557M.
- Direct origination portfolio company leverage coverage multiple increased to 5.6x in Q2 2021 from 5.3x in Q1 and 5.4x in Q2 2020; direct origination portfolio company median interest coverage ratio of 2.5x increased from 2.3x in Q1 and 2.2x in Q2 2020.
- Net asset value per share of $26.84 at June 30, increased from $26.03 at March 31.
- Total fair value of investments was $14.7B at June 30, up from $6.46B at March 31, which was before the merger.
- Weighted average annual yield on all debt investments of 9.2% at June 30 vs. 7.7% as of March 31; excluding the impact of the merger, weighted average annual yield on all debt investments was 7.7%.
- The percentage of its investments on non-accrual status declined during the quarter, As of June 30, 2021, investments on non-accrual status represented 3.0% of the total investment portfolio at fair value and 4.4% of total investment portfolio at amortized cost; down from 3.6% at fair value and 6.8% at amortized cost, as of March 31.
