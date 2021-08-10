Tufin Software Technologies Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 10, 2021 10:45 AM ETTufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN)By: SA News Team
- Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.31 (-106.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $23.01M (-0.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TUFN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.