Avnet Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 10, 2021 10:51 AM ETAvnet, Inc. (AVT)By: SA News Team
- Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.85 (+32.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.06B (+21.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AVT has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.