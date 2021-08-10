American Well Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 10, 2021 American Well Corporation (AMWL)
- American Well (NYSE:AMWL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.18 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $61.46M.
- Analysts estimate adjusted EBITDA loss of $36.9M.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.
- The company's shares fell 5% in reaction to posting first-quarter revenue that missed Wall Street estimates, amid concerns over a widespread slowdown in the telehealth sector, on May 12.
- In July, Seeking Alpha contributor Arne Verheyde opined that the stock is "reasonably cheap", and said that the company’s new product introduction could reignite growth.
- The company's shares have fallen more than 55% year to date.