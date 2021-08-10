American Well Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

  • American Well (NYSE:AMWL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.18 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $61.46M.
  • Analysts estimate adjusted EBITDA loss of $36.9M.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.
  • The company's shares fell 5% in reaction to posting first-quarter revenue that missed Wall Street estimates, amid concerns over a widespread slowdown in the telehealth sector, on May 12.
  • In July, Seeking Alpha contributor Arne Verheyde opined that the stock is "reasonably cheap", and said that the company’s new product introduction could reignite growth.
  • The company's shares have fallen more than 55% year to date.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.