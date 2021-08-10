PACE of Northeast Indiana partners with Tabula Rasa HealthCare for medical and pharmacy services
Aug. 10, 2021 11:33 AM ETTRHCBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC -4.3%) signs agreement with PACE of Northeast Indiana, the most recent Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly organization established in Fort Wayne, Indiana serving Allen County.
- PACE of NEIN will use company's comprehensive medication safety and pharmacy services to provide better participant care.
- "We welcome the opportunity to collaborate with PACE of Northeast Indiana providing them with the support to launch a successful program and advance their mission to help participants receive the best clinical and social care," said TRHC Co-Founder and President, Orsula V. Knowlton, PharmD, MBA. "We believe strongly that programs like this can be the most effective path to meeting the healthcare needs of seniors at home in the community."