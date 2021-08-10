Yunhong CTI agrees to sell Flexo Universal business
Aug. 10, 2021 12:02 PM ETYunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB), a manufacturer of custom film products, foil and latex novelty balloons, has agreed to sell its Flexo Universal business.
- The company entered into an agreement with Kingman Distributions, pursuant to which Kingman Distributions will become the majority owner of Flexo.
- Flexo Universal is a Mexican corporation that manufactures latex balloons in Guadalajara, Mexico.
- In connection with the deal, Kingman Distributions has agreed to pay Yunhong CTI $500,000, of which $100,000 will be paid at closing and the rest will be paid in installments over twelve months following. The Installment Obligations are to be secured by a pledge of Flexo assets and by guaranties provided by Kingman Distributions and Pablo Gortazar, an individual with an ownership interest in Flexo.
- The transaction is expected to close on October 10, 2021. The closing is conditioned on, among other things, (i) Yunhong CTI being released from all obligations in connection with its guaranty of the real property lease for Flexo's facility, and (ii) Yunhong CTI repaying its obligations in full to PNC Bank, National Association.
- Commenting on the deal, Jana Schwan, Chief Operating Officer of Yunhong CTI, said, "We've significantly evolved our business over the past year and today's announcement reaffirms the positive progress we have achieved in realigning our operations to position the Company for improved performance and growth. We believe the company is now at an important inflection point. With this transaction, the reduction in our revolving credit facility, and improving business fundamentals, we head into 2022 on a sounder financial foundation to support our growth objectives."