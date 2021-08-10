Callaway Golf slips 5% despite Q2 beat, bright revenue guidance
Aug. 10, 2021 12:17 PM ET By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Callaway Golf (ELY -4.6%) despite better-than-expected Q2 results with Revenue of $914M (+207.7% Y/Y) beats by $158.79M; Non-GAAP EPS of $0.36 beats by $0.36; GAAP EPS of $0.47 beats by $0.46.
- Golf equipment and soft goods revenue increased 98% to a record $588M; Topgolf overperformed with $325M in revenue.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased $135M (+464%) to $164M, driven by a $78M increase in the Company's Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear & Other businesses and the addition of $57M from the Topgolf business.
- Provides full year 2021 revenue of $3,025 to $3,055 million (vs. consensus of $2.84B) and Adjusted EBITDA of $345 to $360 million.
- Third quarter guidance, revenue of $775 - $790 million (vs. consensus of $772.40M) and Adjusted EBITDA of $51 - $58 million.
