Callaway Golf slips 5% despite Q2 beat, bright revenue guidance

Aug. 10, 2021 12:17 PM ETCallaway Golf Company (ELY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments

Mohamad Faizal Bin Ramli/iStock via Getty Images

  • Callaway Golf (ELY -4.6%) despite better-than-expected Q2 results with Revenue of $914M (+207.7% Y/Y) beats by $158.79M; Non-GAAP EPS of $0.36 beats by $0.36; GAAP EPS of $0.47 beats by $0.46.
  • Golf equipment and soft goods revenue increased 98% to a record $588M; Topgolf overperformed with $325M in revenue.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased $135M (+464%) to $164M, driven by a $78M increase in the Company's Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear & Other businesses and the addition of $57M from the Topgolf business.
  • Provides full year 2021 revenue of $3,025 to $3,055 million (vs. consensus of $2.84B) and Adjusted EBITDA of $345 to $360 million.
  • Third quarter guidance, revenue of $775 - $790 million (vs. consensus of $772.40M) and Adjusted EBITDA of $51 - $58 million.
  • Previously (Aug.09), Callaway Golf EPS beats by $0.36, beats on revenue
