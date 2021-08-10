Wendy's Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 10, 2021
- Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 (+50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $462.65M (+15.0% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect adjusted EBITDA of $114.2M
- Restaurant margin is estimated to be 16.8% and global comparable sales of +15.2%.
- Over the last 2 years, WEN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 4 downward.