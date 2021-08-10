eBay Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 10, 2021 5:35 PM ETeBay Inc. (EBAY)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.96 (-11.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.91B (+1.4% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect gross merchandise volume of $24.89B and active buyers of 183.7M
- Over the last 2 years, EBAY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.