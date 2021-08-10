Verra Mobility rises 8% as Q2 swings to profit but misses analyst expectations, sees strong revenues; provides full year guidance

Aug. 10, 2021 12:47 PM ETVerra Mobility Corporation (VRRM)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment

Top view of coins,glasses,plant,pen and notebook written with Second Quarter on wooden background. Business and finance concept.
Mohamad Faizal Bin Ramli/iStock via Getty Images

  • Verra Mobility (VRRM +7.3%) after posting mixed second-quarter earnings, where it slightly missed profit consensus but beat top-line expectations with revenues up 61% from last year.
  • Net income was $4.0M, or $0.02/share vs. -$23.7M, or -$0.15/share. Adjusted EPS was $0.10/share compared to $0.07 per share for the second quarter of 2020.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $68.6M compared to $27.6M for the same period last year; Adjusted EBITDA margin was 53% of total revenue for 2021 and 35% for 2020.
  • The Commercial Services segment generated total revenue of $66.5M, a 144% increase Y/Y; Government Solutions segment generated total revenue of $62.2M, an 18% increase Y/Y.
  • As of June 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $147.3M and we generated $37.5M in cash flows from operations for 2021.
  • FY 2021 guidance: Consolidated revenue, which includes contribution from Redflex is expected to be in the range of $510 million and $530 million vs. consensus of $501.54M, a year-over-year increase of 30% to 35% from 2020 full year revenue and 14% to 18% compared to 2019 full year revenue.
  • Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, which includes contribution from Redflex is expected to be in the range of $240 to $245 million as compared to $181.8 million in 2020 and $241.4 million in 2019.
  • With the earnings release, Verra Mobility launches $100M in share repurchase program.
  • Previously (Aug.09), Verra Mobility Corporation EPS misses by $0.02, beats on revenue.
