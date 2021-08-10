Coupang Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 10, 2021 5:35 PM ETCPNGBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.14 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.43B
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.
- Bearish comments on the stock by contributor: '3 Reasons To Avoid Investing In Coupang'
- Last month: 'Coupang stock rises following media speculation about new business segment'
- Last quarter, 'Coupang tracks slightly higher after first earnings report shows off growth'