What to expect from Vroom Q2 earnings?
Aug. 10, 2021 5:35 PM ETVRMBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.49 (-44.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $651.07M (+157.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, VRM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Contributor writes: 'Vroom: Buy The Market's Overreaction To The Note Offering'
- A quick look at last quarter beat.